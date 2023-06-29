Amazon, CVS, Optum, Google: The top 11 healthcare disruptor moves in '23

Big Tech and retail healthcare disruptors have had a busy start to 2023, buying up primary care companies and entering into big collaborations with health systems.

Here are some of the biggest disruptor moves Becker's reported on the first half of the year:

1. Google Cloud partnered June 7 with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on a generative artificial intelligence application to improve outcomes, research and clinical workflows.

2. Optum offered June 5 to buy home and hospice care provider Amedisy for $3.3 billion.

3. Apple unveiled its new mixed-reality headset June 5 that some observers said could be used in healthcare settings, namely by surgeons.

4. CVS Health purchased Oak Street Health, a chain of primary care clinics aimed at Medicare Advantage patients, for $10.6 billion on May 2.

5. Microsoft partnered with Epic in April to integrate generative AI into EHRs, with UC San Diego Health, Madison Wis.-based UW Health, and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care using the technology to automatically draft patient portal message responses.

6. CVS Health acquired home health company Signify Health on March 29 for $8 billion.

7. Walmart said March 2 it will open 28 new Walmart Health centers by the first quarter of 2024.

8. Amazon bought primary care chain One Medical on Feb. 22 for $3.9 billion.

9. Optum added LHC Group and its 29,000 home health and hospice employees across 37 states after its parent company UnitedHealth Group bought the company Feb. 22 for $5.4 billion.

10. Amazon Pharmacy rolled out RxPass, a $5 per month medication prescription service, on Jan. 24.

11. VillageMD, a primary care chain majority-owned by Walgreens, bought provider group Summit Health on Jan. 3 for $8.9 billion.