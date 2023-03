Walmart Health will open 28 new Walmart Health centers by the first quarter of 2024.

The retailer will open 10 new locations in Dallas, eight locations in Houston, six locations in Phoenix and four locations in Kansas City, Mo., according to a March 2 release from Walmart.

The clinics will provide primary care, dental care, behavioral health care, labs and X-ray, audiology, and telehealth services.

With the new clinics, Walmart will have more than 75 total locations by the end of 2024.