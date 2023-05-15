Apple's new $3K headset could be used by surgeons

Apple's soon-to-be-released mixed-reality headset could be used to help surgeons do procedures, The Wall Street Journal reported.

That is one of the new headset's possible uses, which also include virtual fitness classes, experiential education and virtual meetings, according to the May 12 story. Expected to be unveiled at the Big Tech company's June software conference, the device would mark Apple's first major new product launch since the Apple Watch in 2014.

The headset is expected to cost $3,000, resemble a pair of ski goggles and come with a battery pack, the Journal reported. Users will reportedly be able to experience virtual worlds as real as the actual world around them thanks to outward-facing cameras. The newspaper said it will be "one of the most complex consumer products any company has ever sold."