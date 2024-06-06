Sports partnerships a 'differentiator' for AdventHealth

Sports sponsorships have been a "differentiator" for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, leading the health system to seek out female athletes as spokespeople, Sports Business Journal reported.

The $17.9 billion system recently partnered with Parity, an agency focused on branding partnerships for female athletes, to recruit players from the increasingly popular world of women's sports for AdventHealth marketing campaigns, according to the June 3 story.

"Historically, sports for us is a differentiator," Dean Whaley, director of strategic partnerships at AdventHealth, told the news outlet. The health system has partnerships with the NBA's Orlando Magic, NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, and NASCAR.

The collaboration led to interviews with two Florida-based athletes — Paralympic gold medalist Brittni Mason and Athletes Unlimited softball player Jessi Warren — that will appear on AdventHealth's website, YouTube channel and social media accounts later this year, the publication reported.

"Representation is important," Mr. Whaley told Sports Business Journal. "Parity made that possible for us and really acted as a conduit to those athletes to say, 'Hey, we can make this happen for you.'"