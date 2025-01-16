Sharp HealthCare nabs naming rights for San Diego FC

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare's name will adorn a new 50,000-square-foot training center used by MLS franchise San Diego FC.

The Sharp HealthCare Performance Center will open Feb. 4 in El Cajon, Calif., featuring three natural turf fields and two synthetic turf fields for San Diego FC and academy teams.

"We are proud and excited to be a founding partner of SDFC, as this agreement aligns with Sharp's mission to serve the community through future joint initiatives that support local nonprofit organizations as well as the team's Right to Dream residential youth development academy," Sharp HealthCare President and CEO Chris Howard said in a Jan. 10 news release.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Sharp HealthCare will also serve as the pro soccer team's official healthcare and insurance partner.