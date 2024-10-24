NewYork-Presbyterian launches $2B campaign

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has unveiled a $2 billion "For Every Future" campaign aimed at enhancing its physician workforce, technology and facilities.

The campaign will support various initiatives, including the development of new clinical spaces at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as well as a new ambulatory care center in White Plains, N.Y. Additionally, the system seeks to attract top talent and advance cutting-edge technology to elevate patient care, according to an Oct. 23 news release.

NewYork-Presbyterian said it wants to reach the $2 billion fundraising goal by the end of 2028.