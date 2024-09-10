New medical drama to film at Allegheny Health Network hospital

A Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network hospital will be featured in the medical drama "The Pitt" on the streaming platform Max.

Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh will serve as the fictional hospital setting for "The Pitt," according to a Sept. 10 news release. Warner Bros. Television describes "The Pitt" as offering a realistic portrayal of the challenges healthcare workers in America face today, told through the lens of frontline workers in a modern-day Pittsburgh hospital.

Key filming locations at Allegheny General Hospital will include the helipad, various entrances and the main lobby. Filming is set to take place over several days during the week of Sept. 9.

According to the news release, hospital officials have assured that patient care and operations will not be disrupted by the filming.