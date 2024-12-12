New $84M California hospital gets name

Lake Almanor Community Hospital will be the name of a new hospital being built in Chester, Calif.

The board of the hospital's parent system, Seneca Healthcare District, approved the new moniker in December. The $83.7 million, 30,000-square-foot hospital is set to open in 2027.

The new name better aligns with the health system's "strategic goals" and harmonizes the hospital's brand with the nearby Lake Almanor Clinic, according to a news release. Seneca Healthcare District's name and logo will still appear on patient bills, while the new hospital name will be rolled out to its website, printed marketing materials and signage.