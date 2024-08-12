Mount Sinai inks US Open partnership

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System will be the official hospital and medical services provider of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

This is Mount Sinai's 12th year being the U.S. Open Tennis Championships medical provider, according to a Aug. 12 news release. Mount Sinai will provide orthopedics, internal medicine, primary care, emergency medicine, musculoskeletal radiology, acupuncture, podiatry, dermatology, an onsite pharmacy and onsite blood sample draws to the athletes at the sporting event.