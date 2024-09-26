Kansas health system rebrands: 5 things to know

A Kansas health system has a new name. Here are five things to know.

1. Lyons, Kan.-based Rice Community Healthcare became Rice Community Health in September.

2. The health system has a 25-bed critical access hospital with a birthing center and 24/7 emergency department, two rural health clinics, and an independent living center.

3. As part of the rebranding, Hospital District No. 1 of Rice County in Lyons became Rice Community Hospital, Sterling (Kan.) Medical Center is now Sterling Family Care, Lyons (Kan.) Medical Center changed its name to Lyons Family Care, and the Community Health Workers Program will be known as Rural Health Connections.

4. "We are proud to introduce Rice Community Health as our new system brand, which represents all of our entities," Rice Community Health CEO George Stover said in a statement. "This rebrand marks a significant step in our commitment to serve the evolving healthcare needs of the families in our community."

5. Rice Community Health also launched a new website.