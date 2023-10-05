Women's health network raises $34M

Diana Health, a women's health provider network that partners with hospitals, raised $34 million in series B financing.

The company partners with health system leadership to redesign their women's health programs with the goal of lowering cesarean section and neonatal intensive care unit rates. So far, Diana Health has partnerships with three Tennessee hospitals and has plans to open three new sites in Florida, according to an Oct. 5 Diana Health news release.

The funding round brings the company's total raised to $46 million.

"We know that women want individualized, comprehensive care that puts them in the driver's seat of their own health and improves outcomes. It is also how most providers want to practice," Kate Condliffe, co-founder and CEO of Diana Health, said in the news release. "Health systems that partner with Diana Health are redesigning their existing practice structure and their workforce to align with these principles. This sets their programs up for growth and sustainability, earning the loyalty of patients by delivering better care."