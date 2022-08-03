Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff

Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent.

Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

"Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to drive efficiencies as the company continues to grow and scale," the spokesperson said in an email. "Clarify remains committed to their mission of fundamentally improving the way healthcare is paid for and delivered, and is still hiring for key positions and teams."

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System participated in the April funding round. In March, Clarify Health acquired payment company Embedded Healthcare.