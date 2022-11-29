These 17 digital health companies landed nearly $800M over the past month

Despite a slowing market for digital health funding, investors — including health system venture capital arms — continue to pour money into promising ideas and solutions.

Here are 17 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Oct. 25:

1. Care.AI, an artificial intelligence ambient monitoring company for healthcare, raised $27 million in funding Nov. 21 from Crescent Cove Advisors.

2. Capitol, a company that uses AI to help health insurers make decisions, landed $10 million in a Nov. 21 seed funding round.

3. Resilience Lab, a mental health tech firm, raised $15 million in series A financing Nov. 17.

4. Haystack Oncology, a digital oncology and cancer detection company, closed on $56 million in series A financing Nov. 16.

5. Home healthcare company DispatchHealth raised $330 million in a funding round led by Optum Ventures, Home Health Care News reported Nov. 15.

6. Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round Nov. 14 for Validic, a digital health firm focused on remote patient monitoring.

7. CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, joined a $90 million series E funding round Nov. 14 for virtual care provider Maven Clinic led by General Catalyst.

8. Best Buy made an initial investment Oct. 13 in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market.

9. Fathom, a medical coding automation company, raised $46 million in a Nov. 9 series B financing round that saw participation from Los-Angeles based Cedars-Sinai.

10. SocialClimb, a software-as-a-service healthcare marketing company, secured $8.5 million in a Nov. 8 growth funding round led by Spring Capital Partners and Resolve Growth.

11. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth joined a $20 million funding round Nov. 2 for clinical data firm Carta Healthcare.

12. Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the venture arm of Johnson & Johnson, participated in a $25 million series B financing round Nov. 2 for medical device cybersecurity company MedCrypt.

13. Intus Care, a predictive analytics platform for geriatric patients, raised $14 million in series A financing Nov. 2.

14. Galen Robotics, a "digital-surgery-as-a-service" company based on technology commercialized from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, landed $15 million in an oversubscribed series A funding round Nov. 1.

15. Cigna Ventures, the venture capital arm of health insurance giant Cigna, participated in a $44.5 million growth equity round Oct. 31 for virtual mental health company Valera Health.

16. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health invested in an Oct. 26 seed funding round for Hippo Technologies, a virtual care firm focused on increasing access to specialty care in rural areas.

17. M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft, was among the investors in a $75 million funding round Oct. 25 for digital first responder platform RapidSOS.