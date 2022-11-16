Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic

Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring.

The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.

Validic's platform is also available in the Epic App Orchard and compatible with devices including Apple Health, FitBit, Google Health and Samsung Health.

"Validic has been and continues to be an important part of Kaiser Permanente's efforts to improve quality of care for our 12.6 million members in a way that is more convenient, accessible and affordable," said Chris Stenzel, executive managing director for Kaiser Permanente Ventures, in a Nov. 14 Validic news release.

The platform is also being used by such organizations as Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and CVS Health.