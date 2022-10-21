Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring

Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients.

Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.

Validic also provides remote monitoring services for Oakland, Calif-based Kaiser Permanente, among other healthcare systems.

"The most successful healthcare organizations know that remote data and alerts will only achieve full-scale adoption with true clinical workflow integration," Validic CEO Drew Schiller said in the release. "Because we've made personal health data a first-class citizen of the EHR, the right data is delivered to care teams when they need it within their existing workflow."