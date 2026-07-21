Hospitals and health systems moving to new EHR platforms

EHR decisions rarely happen in isolation. They reflect broader shifts in strategy, finances, clinical alignment and digital ambition.
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly announcing EHR changes, from first-time enterprise implementations to large-scale migrations spanning multiple hospitals, physician groups and newly merged organizations. Some moves are driven by consolidation and standardization efforts. Others are rooted in modernization goals, vendor sunsetting, or the need to better support revenue cycle operations, analytics and digital front doors.
Below is a running list of health systems that have announced new EHR implementations or major platform changes in 2026, as reported by Becker’s:
Editor’s note: This article was updated July 21.
- Stephens Memorial Hospital District in Breckenridge, Texas, went live with Oracle Health’s CommunityWorks EHR system on July 20.
- Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System will complete its Epic EHR implementation by summer 2027.
- Cone Health is investing at least $40 million to rebuild the foundation of its Epic EHR after years of customization left the health system with technical debt and limited its ability to adopt newer Epic capabilities.
- HCA Capital Division completed its final Meditech Expanse EHR go-live on June 11.
- On June 7, the Department of Veterans Affairs rolled out its federal EHR system, Oracle Health, to four additional facilities. These facilities include the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Dayton VA Medical Center and Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas.
- Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health launched a systemwide Epic EHR platform May 30.
- Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare will implement an Epic EHR system May 30.
- Taos, N.M.-based Holy Cross Medical Center plans to launch a new Meditech Expanse EHR system and patient portal June 1 across its hospital and clinic network.
- Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system in April.
- Milford (Mass.) Regional went live with UMass Memorial Health’s Epic EHR system April 1.
- Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.) has selected Meditech’s Expanse EHR, replacing multiple legacy systems with a single platform.
- Parrish Healthcare (Titusville, Fla.) will implement Meditech’s Expanse EHR across its 208-bed hospital and ambulatory clinics.
- OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center (Dixon, Ill.) went live with an Epic EHR system on April 1.
- Great River Health (West Burlington, Iowa) is replacing its current Cerner EHR with Epic.
- Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital (Odessa, Fla.) choose Juno Health as its new EHR vendor.
- CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.) went live with an Epic EHR system on March 1 after a two-year implementation.
- OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital (Mount Gilead, Ohio) went live with Epic on Feb. 22 as part of a $6 million IT investment.
- Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.) launched an Epic EHR system on Feb. 7.
- Hillsboro (Ill.) Health is planning to implement a suite of Oracle Health technologies, including its EHR, clinical AI agent and interoperable data exchange software.
- Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg will adopt Meditech’s Expanse platform in a bid to to unify care delivery across its hospital and 19 affiliated clinics.
- Cascade (Idaho) Medical Center, a critical access hospital, implemented an Epic EHR system through OCHIN. The hospital went live with the new EHR system in the final quarter of 2025.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) brought Meditech Expanse live at 43 hospitals in January as part of a multiyear enterprise rollout. The deployment expands a long-standing partnership between HCA and Meditech and is expected to extend to additional facilities over time.
- Covington County Hospital (Collins, Miss.) announced plans to transition to Epic, with full implementation expected by Jan. 31. Hospital leaders said the move is aimed at improving care coordination, operational efficiency and patient experience.
- MSU Health Care (East Lansing, Mich.) is transitioning to Epic’s EHR and billing system on Jan. 31 through a new partnership with Henry Ford Health. The shift moves MSU Health Care off athenahealth and onto Henry Ford Health’s Epic infrastructure to support tighter clinical and operational alignment.
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