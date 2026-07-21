Hospitals and health systems moving to new EHR platforms

EHR decisions rarely happen in isolation. They reflect broader shifts in strategy, finances, clinical alignment and digital ambition.

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly announcing EHR changes, from first-time enterprise implementations to large-scale migrations spanning multiple hospitals, physician groups and newly merged organizations. Some moves are driven by consolidation and standardization efforts. Others are rooted in modernization goals, vendor sunsetting, or the need to better support revenue cycle operations, analytics and digital front doors.

Below is a running list of health systems that have announced new EHR implementations or major platform changes in 2026, as reported by Becker’s:

Editor’s note: This article was updated July 21.

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