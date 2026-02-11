Illinois hospital to adopt Oracle EHR, AI tools

Hillsboro (Ill.) Health will implement a suite of Oracle Health technologies, including its EHR, clinical AI agent and interoperable data exchange software.

The hospital plans to transition from legacy systems to Oracle’s integrated EHR platform to streamline documentation, reduce administrative burden and support future growth, according to a Feb. 11 news release. Hillsboro (Ill.) Health will also deploy Oracle’s clinical AI agent to automate documentation using generative AI and voice technology.

The Seamless Exchange tool will enable clinicians to integrate and deduplicate patient data from local and national exchanges, creating more complete records to support care decisions.

Leaders said the technology upgrade will help the hospital simplify workflows and improve patient care delivery across its network.