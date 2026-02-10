Missouri hospital to adopt Meditech EHR 

Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, has selected Meditech’s cloud-based EHR platform to unify care delivery across its hospital and 19 affiliated clinics.

The platform will support clinical, administrative and revenue cycle functions under a single system, replacing the hospital’s previous EHR, according to a Feb. 9 news release from Meditech. Hospital leaders cited improved interoperability, population health capabilities and ease of use as key factors in the decision.

The implementation will also include digital tools to enhance patient engagement and streamline reporting. Leaders said the move reflects a long-term strategy to maintain independence while expanding access to scalable, modern health IT infrastructure, according to the release.