MSU Health Care to adopt Epic through Henry Ford partnership

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care will transition to Epic’s EHR and billing system Jan. 31 through a new partnership with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

The shift will move MSU Health Care off its current Athenahealth platform and onto Henry Ford Health’s Epic infrastructure. It also includes the launch of a new joint MyChart patient portal, which will replace MSU Health Care’s existing Athenahealth portal, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

Under the transition, key patient information — including medications, allergies and immunizations — will migrate to Epic and become accessible via MyChart. Billing for services provided on or after Jan. 31 will also be managed through Henry Ford Health, with MyChart offering online payment tools, updated payment plans and service estimates, according to the release.

Patients will retain access to the Athenahealth portal to view records and pay bills for services received before Jan. 31. MyChart activation will begin once the Epic system goes live.

MSU Health Care said the Epic transition is part of a broader partnership with Henry Ford Health.