Ohio hospital launches Epic after $6M IT investment

Mount Gilead, Ohio-based OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital has gone live with Epic as part of a $6 million IT investment.

The hospital adopted Epic on Feb. 22 as its parent system, Columbus-based OhioHealth, brings newly acquired facilities onto its EHR, which it calls CareConnect. The facility also rolled out enterprise resource planning platform Workday and 50 embedded third-party IT solutions.

“Our $6 million investment in CareConnect and other integrated applications reflects our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care,” Morrow County Hospital President Mike Hyek said in a Feb. 24 news release. “By adopting this cutting-edge technology, we are not only enhancing safety and communication but also empowering our patients and their families to take an active role in their healthcare journey.”

The move follows similar Epic switches at Cambridge-based OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center (part of a $29.1 million investment) in 2025 and OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital ($12 million) in 2024.