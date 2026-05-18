Iowa community hospital to roll out Epic

Lakes Regional Healthcare will implement an Epic EHR system May 30.

The new platform will allow healthcare teams to more efficiently review medications, allergies, test results and care plans while helping reduce duplicate services and delays in communication, according to a May 15 news release from the organization.

Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare is a community hospital with more than 300 employees. The organization did not specify which EHR vendor it is transitioning from.

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