Epic integrates remote monitoring platform

Epic added digital health company Validic's remote patient monitoring to its App Orchard online marketplace.

Validic's platform gives clinicians streamlined workflows and access to comprehensive patient data in one place, according to a March 2 news release.

"Our most successful partners know that embedding remote data and alerts in the clinical workflow is key to achieving program adoption and scale," Validic CEO Drew Schiller said in the release. "The ability to deliver the right personal health data at the right time to clinicians' fingertips is now easier than ever for our users."

Epic launched App Orchard in 2017 for users to download applications that can run on Epic's software but are developed by third parties.