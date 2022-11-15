Best Buy expands push into home healthcare with investment in remote patient monitoring firm

Best Buy has made an initial investment in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market.

Coeus h3c offers a cloud-based platform that automates technology and logistics processes for remote patient monitoring vendors.

"We're continually seeking new ways to apply our core capabilities in omnichannel retail, in-home services, logistics, caring centers and technology with our leading home health solutions for wellness, aging in place and managing health conditions at home," said Deborah DiSanzo, president of Best Buy Health, in a Nov. 13 Coeus h3c news release.

In November 2021, Best Buy Health acquired remote patient monitoring company Current Health for $400 million as part of its push into the sector.