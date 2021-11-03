4 telehealth moves Best Buy has made in 2021

Best Buy Health has been launching products and pursuing partnerships focused on remote patient monitoring in 2021. Here are four key examples:

Best Buy Health on March 3 partnered with Apple to launch remote monitoring services on the Apple Watch. Best Buy said Apple Watch users can use the Lively app to get assistance from live agents, who monitor users for emergency and nonemergency services.



Best Buy Health on May 20 launched a smartphone equipped with virtual care capabilities that can connect older adults to urgent care and response services.



Best Buy on Oct. 12 signed an agreement to acquire remote patient monitoring and telehealth company Current Health.



Deborah DiSanzo, president of Best Buy Health, on Oct. 18 said the company wants to work with health systems on their "hospital-at-home" programs.