Best Buy to acquire remote care monitoring platform: 5 details

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Best Buy signed an agreement to acquire remote patient monitoring and telehealth company Current Health, the company said Oct. 12.

Five details:

  1. Current Health's care platform allows healthcare organizations to monitor patients in their homes. It combines patient-reported data with data from biosensors to give caregivers real-time insights about a patient's condition and alert them when a patient needs clinical attention.

  2. Deborah Di Sanzo, president of Best Buy Health, said the acquisition will help the company "create a holistic care ecosystem that shows up for someone across all of their healthcare needs."

  3. Current Health CEO Christopher McCann said Best Buy was chosen as its partner because the company has strong supply chain logistics, established trust with consumers and a wide reach.

  4. Best Buy expects the acquisition to close by the end of the fiscal year, according to its Oct. 12 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  5. The companies did not disclose the deal's financial terms.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars