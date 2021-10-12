Best Buy to acquire remote care monitoring platform: 5 details

Listen
Best Buy signed an agreement to acquire remote patient monitoring and telehealth company Current Health, the company said Oct. 12.
Five details:
- Current Health's care platform allows healthcare organizations to monitor patients in their homes. It combines patient-reported data with data from biosensors to give caregivers real-time insights about a patient's condition and alert them when a patient needs clinical attention.
- Deborah Di Sanzo, president of Best Buy Health, said the acquisition will help the company "create a holistic care ecosystem that shows up for someone across all of their healthcare needs."
- Current Health CEO Christopher McCann said Best Buy was chosen as its partner because the company has strong supply chain logistics, established trust with consumers and a wide reach.
- Best Buy expects the acquisition to close by the end of the fiscal year, according to its Oct. 12 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The companies did not disclose the deal's financial terms.