Best Buy Health partners with Apple to launch remote monitoring services on Apple Watch

Best Buy is aiming to make it easier for older adults to stay safe with health and safety features on the Apple Watch, including live agents to monitor users for emergency and nonemergency services.

In a March 3 news release, Best Buy said Apple Watch users can use the Lively app to get assistance from live agents. Agents will be able to help in emergency situations by contacting medical emergency services, as well as in non-emergency situations like when the user has car trouble. Best Buy also worked with Apple to create Apple's upcoming fall detection feature.

"By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we're creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families," David Inns, Best Buy Health's president of active aging, said in the release. "It's the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health's mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections."

