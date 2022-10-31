Microsoft VC arm joins $75M funding round for emergency medical platform

M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft, is among the investors in a $75 million funding round for digital first responder platform RapidSOS.

The company offers an application processing interface to healthcare, insurance and tech companies that provides monitoring, voice and data for emergency response services, such as linking apps and sensors from individuals to organizations for continuous health monitoring.

"For a decade, we've had the privilege to learn from our nation's first responders to build technology that supports their life-saving work," RapidSOS founder and CEO Michael Martin said in an Oct. 25 company news release. "Hundreds of millions of lives are impacted each year by the heroism of these individuals, and we're honored to have partners in this journey that share in a vision to transform safety, security and emergency response."

The investment, led by NightDragon, brings the company's total funding to $250 million.