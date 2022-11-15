DispatchHealth raises $330M led by Optum Ventures

Home healthcare company DispatchHealth has raised $330 million in a funding round led by Optum Ventures, Home Health Care News reported Nov. 15.

DispatchHealth offers on-demand in-home acute care delivered by emergency and internal medicine teams. Blue Shield of California was among the other investors.

"We are today where we always planned to be," DispatchHealth CEO and co-founder Mark Prather told the news outlet. "We look at where we spend the healthcare dollar, call it $4 trillion. About a third of it is on the building — the ER, the hospital ward, the post-acute facility. And it's our belief that we could deliver that care for lower costs and better clinical outcomes, and that the home is the right setting to do it."

DispatchHealth has partnered with health systems including Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System on hospital-at-home programs in recent years.

Founded in 2013, DispatchHealth had previously raised more than $403 million to date, according to Crunchbase.