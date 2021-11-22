UCI Health launches hospital-at-home program with DispatchHealth

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health is partnering with at-home care provider DispatchHealth to launch a hospital-at-home program.

The program is designed to increase care access, improve patients' experience and reduce the cost of care, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

DispatchHealth's platform provides and coordinates in-home medical care and is in network with most plans.

UCI Health patients who are at high-risk of readmission will receive access to DispatchHealth Bridge Care, a service that provides proactive in-home care 24-72 hours after a patient is discharged from an acute care hospital.

"UCI Health is honored to be the first healthcare system in California to offer our patients and the community this exciting program," UCI Health CEO Chad Lefteris said in a statement. "As Orange County's only academic health system, we are dedicated to finding novel ways to improve access to care, especially among patients whose health needs do not require a hospital stay."