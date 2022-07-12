Wisconsin health system launches hospital-at-home program

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System has partnered with in-home medical care provider DispatchHealth to expand acute in-home care to parts of Wisconsin.

Patients can request care through DispatchHealth, which will send an emergency care-trained medical team to the patient's home to provide treatments including on-site diagnostics, according to a July 12 press release.

"The face of healthcare is evolving faster than ever, and we are evolving along with it," said Susan Turney, MD, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "This partnership and the value it brings to our patients aligns with our commitment to bring high-quality health care services close to, and in this case inside, the homes of our patients. It is a win for our organization and for those we serve."

The program is now available to residents in Western Wisconsin and will be available to residents in Central Wisconsin on July 14.