'The digital health landscape has gotten crowded': How Ochsner Digital Medicine stands out

A study found that Ochsner Digital Medicine can save members up to $2,200 a year through its remote chronic disease management.

According to the Validation Institute, the program from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health can save hypertension patients $204 per month and Type 2 diabetes patients $163 monthly. The nonprofit analyzed insurance claims from the program, comparing them to a control group.

"Ochsner was ahead of the curve in developing tools to remotely monitor patients with chronic diseases, but the digital health landscape has gotten crowded," Denise Basow, MD, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Ochsner Health, said in a June 26 news release. "It has become increasingly difficult to separate solutions making promises vs. those driving true financial outcomes. Earning a savings validation from an independent third party further proves Ochsner's clinical effectiveness in reducing claims and lowering the total cost of care."

Ochsner Digital Medicine, which is available nationwide, monitors patients from home via digital devices and sends data to their EHR where their care team can view it. Each member is paired with a licensed clinician and a health coach.