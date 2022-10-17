Digital health can improve outcomes for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions, Ochsner study says

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health released findings from a study on the effect of digital medicine and remote patient monitoring on Medicaid patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension who participated in the health system's digital health pilot program.

The study showed that almost half of patients with out-of-control hypertension and 59 percent of patients with Type 2 diabetes were able to get their conditions under control in 90 days. Ochsner is now looking to receive reimbursement from payers and employers to expand the digital medicine offering, according to an Oct. 17 Ochsner news release provided to Becker’s.

In Louisiana, 14 percent of the adult population has diabetes and 40 percent have hypertension. The program had a promoter score of 91 among Medicaid patients.