Providence incubates 4th technology

Renton, Wash.-based Providence successfully incubated its fourth technology through Providence Digital Innovation Group: Praia Health.

Praia is a platform-as-a-service technology for health systems to engage and re-engage consumers for a more personalized care journey and seamless service connection. Justin Dearborn, a veteran of tech startups, was selected to serve as the executive-in-residence for Praia, which launched its identity and engagement platform in January 2022. Since then, the company has grown to support more than 3 million user accounts and deliver $20 million in measurable value back to organizations.

"Given the unprecedented workforce and economic pressures affecting health systems today, we need to do things differently — and that means embracing new digital solutions that help us improve the health of our communities," said Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence. "Praia Health embodies the Providence promise to know, care for and ease the way of each person we serve and extends this commitment to the patients' digital experience."

Praia connects fragmented data sources and point solutions to create an omni-channel experience for the patient's entire healthcare ecosystem, beyond the clinical record.

"Health systems are at an inflection point. The trusted connection between the health system and health consumers is at its most vulnerable in an increasingly competitive, distributed, and decentralized environment," said Sara Vaezy, chief strategy and digital officer at Providence. "Technology is at the center of both the problem and the solution. Health systems must take a page from the book of other consumer-facing industries to enable a digital flywheel that fuels operational transformation and business model expansion. Digital transformation is now a health system imperative. That's why we built Praia Health."

Praia is the fourth incubated technology by Providence, the previous including Xealth, Wildflower Health and DexCare.