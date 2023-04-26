Optum, CVS, Northwell, Mayo: $394M in digital health funding from past month

Have the reports of digital health's demise been exaggerated? Perhaps, judging by the $394 million in funding rounds reported on by Becker's in the past month.

Here are those deals ranked by dollar amount:

1. MedShift completed a $108 million capital investment April 20 that the medtech company will use to advance its specialty device subscription, connected medical devices and Velocity technology suite.

2. Optum Ventures joined a $75 million funding round April 18 for tech-driven autism care provider Cortica.

3. Digital behavioral health benefits company Spring Health raised $71 million April 12, upping the company's valuation to $2.5 billion.

4. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $30 million financing round April 18 for Memora Health, a digital care enablement company.

4. Oshi Health, a virtual specialty care gastrointestinal health company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round April 11 led by Koch Disruptive Technologies with participation from CVS Health Ventures.

6. Wellth, a digital health platform that uses behavioral economics to help users reach their health goals, landed $20 million in series B financing March 31.

6. Salesforce Ventures and GV — formerly Google Ventures — co-led a $20 million seed funding round March 30 for Florence, a healthcare enablement software company.

8. Scene Health, a digital medication adherence company, raised $17.7 million in an April 12 financing round that saw participation from Healthworx, the investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare participated in a $12 million investment round April 20 for Augmedix, which offers artificial intelligence-powered ambient documentation for clinicians.

10. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is among the backers of AI-enabled diagnostics company Mediwhale, which closed on a $9 million series A funding round April 18.

11. Northwell Holdings invested in a $1.25 million funding round April 13 for Neuvotion, which combines neurostimulation and AI to restore movement in patients after a stroke or traumatic injury.

12. Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic will start using a food-as-medicine platform, ModifyHealth, that its venture capital fund backed. VTC Ventures, which is primarily funded by Carilion Clinic and Blacksburg, Va.-based Virginia Tech, joined the company's series B investment round April 12.