Optum Ventures joined a $75 million funding round for autism care provider Cortica.

The funding round was led by Deerfield Management and Optum Ventures, according to an April 18 press release from Cortica.

Additionally, Cortica also acquired autism care provider Springtide Child Development and Melmed Center, a developmental pediatrics clinical and research group.

These acquisitions bring Cortica's total autism centers to 23.