Virginia health system backs, adopts food-as-medicine platform

Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic will start using a food-as-medicine platform that its venture capital fund invested in.

ModifyHealth provides home-delivered meals, dietitian support and remote monitoring to patients with chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, and irritable bowel syndrome.

VTC Ventures, which is primarily funded by Carilion Clinic and Blacksburg, Va.-based Virginia Tech University, joined ModifyHealth's series B investment round. Carilion will offer the service to its primary care patients.

"The VTC Ventures investment aligns with Carilion's commitment to including lifestyle medicine as a foundation of healthy outcomes," said Michael Jeremiah, chair of family and community medicine and senior medical director of population health at Carilion, in an April 12 news release. "Our clinical team is excited about the potential of this platform to support our patients and value-based care initiatives in the communities we serve."