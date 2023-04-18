Mayo Clinic backs AI diagnostics company that scans retina for cardiac, kidney disease

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is among the backers of artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostics company Mediwhale, which closed on a $9 million series A funding round April 18.

The startup is developing a technology to use retinal scans to detect cardiac and kidney disorders before symptoms appear. The company is participating in Mayo's MedTech Accelerator, a collaboration with Tempe-based Arizona State University; the HealthTech Arkansas Startup Accelerator, which works with several hospitals and health systems in the state; and Stanford (Calif.) University's StartX.

Mayo, Arizona State and HealthTech Arkansas became shareholders in the round, which was led by venture capital firm SBI Investment. "We are striving to make this important technology available in clinical settings worldwide," Mediwhale CEO Kevin Choi said in a news release.