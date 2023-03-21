Mayo Clinic selects AI-based diagnostics company to join accelerator program

Mediwhale, a South Korean artificial intelligence-powered health diagnostics company, has been selected for the MedTech Accelerator, an entrepreneurial and business development program for healthcare companies put on by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Tempe-based Arizona State University.

The 12-month program will support Mediwhale in developing go-to-market plans and investment opportunities as the company looks to achieve FDA approval and expand into the U.S. market.

The company uses deep-learning algorithms to predict disease risk through retinal scans.

Currently, Mediwhale's scans focus on cardiovascular, aging, kidney and eye health. The eye program shows a minimum 96 percent accuracy, according to a March 21 Mediwhale news release shared with Becker's.

The MedTech Accelerator is the third active accelerator program Mediwhale has joined in the U.S.