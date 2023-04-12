CareFirst BCBS joins digital medication company's $17M financing round

Scene Health, a digital medication adherence company, raised $17.7 million in a financing round that saw participation from Healthworx, the investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Scene Health provides a virtual platform that allows patients to meet with clinicians and work on medication adherence. The company will use the new funding to accelerate its ability to serve Medicare and Medicaid plans, according to an April 12 Scene news release.

ABS Capital Partners led the financing round.

"Nonadherence, or not taking medication as prescribed, is one of the most insidious causes of mortality and cost in our healthcare system," Scene Health co-founder and CEO Sebastian Seiguer said in the release. "We've taken the gold standard solution to the problem from the inpatient setting and enhanced it for scale in outpatient care using video technology and a compassionate care team. This funding is a critical milestone to defining a new, modern standard for supporting medication adherence using evidence-based public health strategies."