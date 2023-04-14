Northwell invests in $1.25M round for company combining AI, neurostimulation

Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested in a $1.25 million funding round for a company combining neurostimulation and artificial intelligence to restore movement in patients after a stroke or traumatic injury.

Neuvotion was founded by Chad Bouton, a professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health. The startup plans to use the funding to grow its staff, complete clinical trials, and get FDA clearance for its first product.

"Neuvotion's noninvasive AI-based technology has the potential to revolutionize rehabilitation for patients who are suffering from movement impairment," said Milind Parate, who leads Northwell Holdings' ventures portfolio. "We look forward to supporting the work of the Neuvotion team as they develop this novel technology and assess its efficacy in addressing this significant challenge."

The early-stage company plans to start a multisite clinical study this year.