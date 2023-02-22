Olive AI to unload business line, focus on health system RCM

Healthcare artificial intelligence company Olive is getting rid of its utilization management service line, a spokesperson told Becker's.

"Earlier this month, [CEO Sean Lane] announced that Olive would no longer be offering UM solutions to allow the company to strengthen its core area of focus, building automation and intelligence technology for health systems that make their revenue cycle operate more effectively and efficiently," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The company also said in October it was divesting its population health and 340B service lines following the loss of two health system clients. Olive laid off 215 employees earlier this month.

The news was first reported Feb. 21 by Axios.