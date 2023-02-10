Olive AI lays off 215 employees

Artificial intelligence company Olive laid off 215 employees Feb. 9, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

"The decision was based on the continued economic conditions affecting tech companies like Olive, as well as anticipation of continued financial strain among healthcare providers," the spokesperson emailed.

The company previously let go of 450 employees in July and started divesting some assets in October as it lost a couple of health system clients.

The most recent job cuts were first reported Feb. 9 by Axios.