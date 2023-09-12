Meta expands VR tech to healthcare

Dozens of hospitals and health systems across the country are using Meta's virtual reality headsets to train clinicians on complex procedures, CNBC reported Sept. 9.

Kettering Health Dayton (Ohio) has a designated virtual reality lab where clinicians and residents can use the Meta Quest 2 headset to walk through simulations of complicated surgeries. Residents can also take the headset home for more practice.

Meta is looking to launch the Quest 3 headset as soon as next month. Apple is also preparing to break into virtual reality with its Vision Pro headset expected to debut next year.

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai intends to use the technology to provide relief to patients with gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, addiction and premenopausal conditions, according to the report.