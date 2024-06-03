Digital cancer care startup lays off staff

Virtual cancer care startup Jasper Health has laid off staff, TechCrunch reported.

Jasper Health reportedly had about 48 employees before the cuts, which may have numbered about half the company's workforce, according to the May 31 story. The startup offers virtual cancer care navigation and digital planning tools and guidance for oncology patients.

In 2022, Jasper Health raised $25 million in series A funding led by General Catalyst, bringing the startup's total funding to $31 million. The company's platform was integrated into Walgreens' online marketplace later that year.

Becker's reached out to Jasper Health for comment.