Carbon Health says Anthem Blue Cross finally processing its claims

Carbon Health said Anthem Blue Cross of California has started paying its out-of-network claims after the hybrid primary care company publicly aired its dispute with the insurer in late April.

Carbon Health previously said Anthem Blue Cross had stopped processing its claims after the two sides couldn't agree on a new contract, a claim the Elevance Health subsidiary denied. Carbon said this affects its PPO patients and that HMO patients can continue to get treatment there as before.

"Your support matters, and we encourage our patients to reach out to Anthem and request that they process your Carbon Health claim or ask that they bring Carbon Health back in-network," a May 8 blog post from the company said. "Hearing directly from their members helps ensure Carbon Health can continue offering you and your community accessible, high-quality care when you need it most."

Carbon Health has said Anthem refuses to pay it a "livable wage," while the payer called the proposed rate increases "excessive."