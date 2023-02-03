Fresh off $100M from CVS, Carbon Health starts new virtual, remote monitoring program

Fresh off a $100 million infusion from CVS, hybrid care company Carbon Health has begun rolling out a program that remotely monitors and provides virtual care to patients in Massachusetts.

The Connective Care initiative sets goals with patients, who are then monitored via data that's self-reported or captured from devices like connected blood pressure cuffs. The data is integrated into Carbon Health's proprietary EHR. The patients can access primary care providers, who are supported by behavioral health and chronic disease specialists, either in person or virtually.

The program started the first week of January and will continue to launch across the state this year.