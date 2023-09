Absci, a company using generative artificial intelligence in the drug discovery process, laid off 30 employees or about 15 percent of its staff, GeekWire reported Sept. 6.

The layoffs were related to the "company's continued realization of operational efficiencies from its AI and wet lab integration." About a year ago, the company laid off 40 employees.

The company's stock is down more than 20 percent this year. Absci went public in 2021.