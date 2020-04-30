Teamsters union targets Tenet CEO's pay package

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has sent a letter to other Tenet Healthcare shareholders urging them to reject a $24 million pay package for Tenet Chairman and CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer.

The Teamsters, whose pension and benefit funds invest in Dallas-based Tenet, said time-vesting awards for Mr. Rittenmeyer and Tenet President and COO Saum Sutaria, MD, have made the two executives "the least exposed to corporate performance."

"We appreciate Tenet's board has a lot on its plate at the moment, but that does not justify giving a free pass to a pay structure that reserves the least accountability for the highest paid individuals," states the letter Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Ken Hall sent to Tenet shareholders.

The union, which represents more than 300 Tenet workers, criticized the company's decision to furlough 10 percent of its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic without reining in executive compensation.

The Teamsters said it also is introducing a proposal to have independent board leadership and separate the functions of CEO and chair of the board.



