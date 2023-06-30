7 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since June 21.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association approved a new 18-month contract agreement with Boston-based Tufts Medical Center. The contract, approved June 26, includes a 10 percent across-the-board increase, immediately after contract ratification, in the first subsequent paycheck. It also includes an additional 2.5 percent increase in both February 2024 and September 2024.

2. Members of the Service Employees International Union at Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers in El Paso, Texas, will receive pay increases under a new, recently approved contract. Under the new contract, which expires in May 2026, the Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals' hourly minimum wage increases $1 per hour to $13.50 per hour, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. The contract also includes a 6.4 percent compounded wage increase by 2026, as well as a 1.5 percent "market equity adjustment" to increase the pay of high demand jobs.

3. Members of Professional Resource for Nurses approved a tentative agreement with Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health. According to the deal, which is posted on the union website, the agreement includes a 16 percent pay increase for nurses over three years.

4. Members of the California Nurses Association and its affiliate, Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union, approved new three-year contracts at USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital. According to CHEU and the CNA, the contracts include comprehensive wage increases.

5. Workers at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) approved new three-year contracts with management. According to the NUHW, the new contracts include across-the-board raises of 13 percent for all workers over the life of the contract, as well as additional raises for more than 30 worker classifications.

6. Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU voted to ratify a new contract for resident physicians at the Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center. The contract includes a total base salary increase of 20 percent over two years and seven months, according to a June 21 news release from the hospital. It also includes additional compensation for moonlighting and unplanned backup shifts, and education and meal funds for each resident.

7. Members of Einstein Nurses United, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, approved a new three-year contract with Jefferson Health Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. Under the new deal, nurses will receive average pay increases of 9.5 percent the first year of the contract, in addition to improved experience-based wage increases and improvements to union members' overall benefits package, according to PASNAP.