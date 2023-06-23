University of Vermont hospital, residents reach contract agreement including 20% raises

The Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center and the Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU have voted to ratify a new contract for resident physicians.

The contract includes a base salary increase totaling 20 percent over two years and seven months, according to a June 21 news release from the hospital. It also includes additional compensation for moonlighting and unplanned backup shifts, education and meal funds for each resident, and increased vacation and caregiver leave, among other provisions.

This is the first time the hospital has negotiated a contract with resident physicians amid "unprecedented growth" in their labor organizing, the release said.